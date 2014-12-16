1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. 2. Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,635-0,810 0,630-0,800 0,625-0,795 0,620-0,790 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,890-0,895 0,800-0,805 0,760-0,765 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,905-0,906 0,815-0,816 0,775-0,776 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,845 0,840 1,307 1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,360 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 509 509 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 531 531 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,875 1,400-1,405 1,380-1,385 Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,885 1,420-1,425 1,400-1,405 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,455-1,460 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm olein 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,490-1,495 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,700-24,800 24,700-24,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed