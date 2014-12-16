1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply.
2. Castor oil moved up due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,635-0,810 0,630-0,800 0,625-0,795 0,620-0,790
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,890-0,895 0,800-0,805 0,760-0,765
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,905-0,906 0,815-0,816 0,775-0,776
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,845 0,840 1,307 1,300
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,360 1,360
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 509 509 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 531 531 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,875 1,400-1,405 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,885 1,420-1,425 1,400-1,405
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,445-1,450 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,455-1,460 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,475-1,480 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965
Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Palm olein 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,470-1,475
Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,490-1,495
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,700-24,800 24,700-24,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed