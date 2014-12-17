1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,636-0,808 0,635-0,810 0,628-0,798 0,625-0,795 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,910-0,915 0,820-0,825 0,800-0,805 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,925-0,926 0,835-0,836 0,815-0,816 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,850 0,845 1,315 1,307 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,370 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 506 509 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 528 531 0,875-0,880 0,880-0,885 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,885 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,895 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,455-1,460 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,465-1,470 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,485-1,490 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,470 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm olein 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 24,700-24,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed