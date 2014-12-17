1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand.
2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,636-0,808 0,635-0,810 0,628-0,798 0,625-0,795
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,910-0,915 0,820-0,825 0,800-0,805
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,925-0,926 0,835-0,836 0,815-0,816
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,850 0,845 1,315 1,307
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,370 1,360
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 506 509 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 528 531 0,875-0,880 0,880-0,885
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,885 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,895 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,455-1,460 1,445-1,450
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,465-1,470 1,455-1,460
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,485-1,490 1,475-1,480
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,470 1,460
Cottonseed oil refined 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965
Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Palm olein 0,780-0,785 0,780-0,785
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 24,700-24,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed