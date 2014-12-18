1. Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien eased due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,640-0,810 0,636-0,808 0,630-0,800 0,628-0,798 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,855 0,505 1,322 1,315 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,380 1,370 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 515 506 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 537 528 0,885-0,890 0,875-0,880 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,875 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,885 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,460-1,465 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,470-1,475 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,490-1,495 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,480 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,955-0,960 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm olein 0,775-0,780 0,780-0,785 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 24,400-24,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed