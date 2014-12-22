* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved further due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,19,000-0,20,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,625-0,810 06,000 0,630-0,815 Gondal 10,000 635-0,830 11,000 633-0,826 Jasdan 0,400 604-0,775 0,400 625-0,779 Jamnagar 04,000 625-0,850 03,000 644-0,835 Junagadh 05,000 601-0,823 06,000 609-0,821 Keshod 02,000 600-0,818 02,500 605-0,815 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,635-0,810 0,640-0,815 0,625-0,800 0,630-0,805 (auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,360 1,900-2,131 1,995-2,160 Sesame (Black) 0,350 2,450-3,175 2,400-3,225 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,425 0,801-0,848 0,801-0,848 Rapeseeds 030 670-725 670-710 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,890 0,875 1,370 1,350 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,420 1,410 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 532 520 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 554 542 0,905-0,910 0,890-0,895 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,880 0,880 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,890 0,890 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,510-1,515 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil label tin 1,520-1,525 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,540-1,545 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,520 1,510 Cottonseed oil refined 0,975-0,980 0,965-0,970 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm oil 0,770-0,775 0,770-0,775 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,870-0,715 0,870-0,875 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed