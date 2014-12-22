1. Groundnut oil prices moved up due to short supply. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,635-0,810 0,640-0,815 0,625-0,800 0,630-0,805 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,890 0,875 1,370 1,350 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,430 1,410 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 532 520 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 554 542 0,905-0,910 0,890-0,895 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,883 0,880 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,893 0,890 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,510-1,515 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,520-1,525 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,540-1,545 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,530 1,510 Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,965-0,970 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm olein 0,770-0,775 0,770-0,775 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati Ghee 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 24,400-24,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed