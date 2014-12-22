BRIEF-Automotive Stampings and Assemblies March qtr loss widens
* March quarter net loss 13.6 million rupees versus loss 7.6 million rupees year ago
1. Groundnut oil prices moved up due to short supply. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,635-0,810 0,640-0,815 0,625-0,800 0,630-0,805 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,890 0,875 1,370 1,350 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,430 1,410 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 532 520 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 554 542 0,905-0,910 0,890-0,895 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,883 0,880 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,893 0,890 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,510-1,515 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,520-1,525 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,540-1,545 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,530 1,510 Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,965-0,970 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm olein 0,770-0,775 0,770-0,775 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati Ghee 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 24,400-24,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* March quarter net loss 13.6 million rupees versus loss 7.6 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago