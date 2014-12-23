1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. 3. Palm olien improved due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,635-0,800 0,635-0,810 0,630-0,790 0,625-0,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,890 0,890 1,370 1,370 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,430 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 535 532 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 557 554 0,910-0,910 0,905-0,910 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,883 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,893 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,530 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,985-0,990 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm olein 0,780-0,785 0,770-0,775 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati Ghee 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 24,400-24,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed