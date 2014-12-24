* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. * Palm olien moved up due to firm global advice. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,26,000-0,27,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,500 0,630-0,810 05,500 0,630-0,800 Gondal 11,000 631-0,825 10,000 622-0,834 Jasdan 0,400 600-0,805 0,500 605-0,794 Jamnagar 03,000 634-0,836 04,000 611-0,831 Junagadh 05,000 625-0,826 06,000 610-0,817 Keshod 02,500 610-0,807 02,500 600-0,799 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,640-0,810 0,635-0,800 0,630-0,805 0,630-0,790 (auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,520 1,812-2,136 1,850-2,110 Sesame (Black) 0,185 2,250-3,062 2,200-3,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,420 0,801-0,851 0,801-0,871 Rapeseeds 020 700-721 690-720 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,900 0,890 1,380 1,370 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,440 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 535 535 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 557 557 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,890 0,885 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,900 0,895 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,520-1,525 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil label tin 1,530-1,535 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,550-1,555 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,540 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm oil 0,790-0,795 0,780-0,785 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,870-0,715 0,870-0,875 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed