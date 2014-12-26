* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. Market sentiment turned bullish as government raised import duty on edible oils. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien increased as government raised import duty. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,26,000-0,27,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,000 0,640-0,825 06,500 0,630-0,810 Gondal 11,500 635-0,833 11,000 631-0,825 Jasdan 0,500 623-0,811 0,400 600-0,805 Jamnagar 03,000 650-0,840 03,000 634-0,836 Junagadh 06,000 640-0,817 05,000 625-0,826 Keshod 02,500 625-0,810 02,500 610-0,807 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,650-0,825 0,640-0,810 0,640-0,810 0,630-0,805 (auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,440 1,855-2,074 1,812-2,136 Sesame (Black) 0,210 2,650-3,164 2,250-3,062 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,560 0,801-0,880 0,801-0,851 Rapeseeds 025 720-760 700-721 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,925 0,890 1,420 1,370 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,480 1,440 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 545 532 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 567 554 0,925-0,930 0,905-0,910 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,900 0,895 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,910 0,905 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,555-1,560 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil label tin 1,565-1,570 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,550-1,590 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,570 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 0,985-0,990 Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Palm oil 0,825-0,830 0,785-0,790 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,870-0,715 0,870-0,875 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed