* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. Market sentiment
turned bullish as government raised import duty on edible oils.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien increased as government raised import duty.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,26,000-0,27,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 07,000 0,640-0,825 06,500 0,630-0,810
Gondal 11,500 635-0,833 11,000 631-0,825
Jasdan 0,500 623-0,811 0,400 600-0,805
Jamnagar 03,000 650-0,840 03,000 634-0,836
Junagadh 06,000 640-0,817 05,000 625-0,826
Keshod 02,500 625-0,810 02,500 610-0,807
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,650-0,825 0,640-0,810 0,640-0,810 0,630-0,805
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,440 1,855-2,074 1,812-2,136
Sesame (Black) 0,210 2,650-3,164 2,250-3,062
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,560 0,801-0,880 0,801-0,851
Rapeseeds 025 720-760 700-721
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,925 0,890 1,420 1,370
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,480 1,440
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 545 532 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 567 554 0,925-0,930 0,905-0,910
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,900 0,895 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 0,910 0,905 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,555-1,560 1,510-1,515
Groundnut oil label tin 1,565-1,570 1,520-1,525
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,550-1,590 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,570 1,530
Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 0,985-0,990
Rapeseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Palm oil 0,825-0,830 0,785-0,790
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati ghee 0,870-0,715 0,870-0,875
Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed