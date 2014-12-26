1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply.
2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien increased as government raised import duty.
4. Mustard oil gained due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,650-0,825 0,640-0,810 0,640-0,810 0,630-0,805
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,950-0,955 0,920-0,925 0,850-0,855 0,820-0,825
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,965-0,966 0,935-0,936 0,865-0,866 0,835-0,836
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,930 0,890 1,435 1,370
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,480 1,430
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 545 532 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 567 554 0,925-0,930 0,905-0,910
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,900 0,895 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 0,910 0,905 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,570-1,575 1,510-1,515
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,580-1,585 1,520-1,525
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,600-1,605 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,590 1,530
Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 0,985-0,990
Rapeseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,155-1,160
Palm olein 0,825-0,830 0,785-0,790
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati Ghee 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875
Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 24,400-24,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed