* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to firm global advice. * Mustard oil gained due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,650-0,840 06,000 0,635-0,820 Gondal 10,500 646-0,854 11,500 635-0,833 Jasdan 0,400 640-0,823 0,500 623-0,811 Jamnagar 04,000 660-0,855 03,000 650-0,840 Junagadh 05,500 635-0,832 06,000 640-0,817 Keshod 02,500 630-0,825 02,500 625-0,810 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,660-0,840 0,640-0,820 0,650-0,830 0,635-0,810 (auction price) Market delivery 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,975-0,976 0,975-0,976 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,360 1,950-2,047 1,855-2,074 Sesame (Black) 0,560 2,300-3,152 2,650-3,164 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,370 0,801-0,851 0,801-0,880 Rapeseeds 040 710-780 720-760 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,970 0,950 1,495 1,465 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,510 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 555 545 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 577 567 0,940-0,945 0,925-0,930 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,895 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,905 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,630-1,635 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil label tin 1,640-1,645 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,660-1,665 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,620 Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,205-1,210 Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed