1. Groundnut oil prices increased due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to thin supply. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. 4. Mustard oil improved due to short supply. 5. Vanaspati Ghee gained due to price rise in imported edible oils. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,660-0,840 0,640-0,820 0,650-0,830 0,635-0,810 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,940-0,945 0,950-0,955 0,840-0,845 0,850-0,855 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,955-0,956 0,965-0,966 0,855-0,856 0,865-0,866 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,960 0,950 1,480 1,465 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,530 1,510 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 556 545 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 578 567 0,940-0,945 0,925-0,930 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,895 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,905 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,630-1,635 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,640-1,645 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,660-1,665 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,620 Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,205-1,210 Palm olein 0,855-0,860 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,870-0,875 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,700-25,800 24,900-25,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed