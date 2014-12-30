* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Mustard oil improved further due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,640-0,845 06,000 0,650-0,840 Gondal 10,000 653-0,850 10,500 646-0,854 Jasdan 0,500 635-0,810 0,400 640-0,823 Jamnagar 03,000 642-0,846 04,000 660-0,855 Junagadh 06,000 640-0,811 05,500 635-0,832 Keshod 02,500 614-0,800 02,500 630-0,825 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,650-0,845 0,660-0,840 0,640-0,840 0,650-0,830 (auction price) Market delivery 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,955-0,956 0,955-0,956 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,360 1,965-2,112 1,950-2,047 Sesame (Black) 0,350 2,251-3,115 2,300-3,152 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,330 0,790-0,860 0,801-0,851 Rapeseeds 050 780-801 710-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,970 0,960 1,490 1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,540 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 556 556 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 578 578 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,880 0,885 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,890 0,895 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil label tin 1,650-1,655 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,660-1,665 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,235-1,240 Palm oil 0,855-0,860 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed