1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to low retail demand.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Mustard oil moved up due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,650-0,845 0,660-0,840 0,640-0,840 0,650-0,830
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,970-0,975 0,940-0,945 0,870-0,875 0,840-0,845
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,985-0,986 0,955-0,956 0,885-0,886 0,855-0,856
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,960 0,960 1,480 1,480
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,530 1,530
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 553 556 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 575 578 0,935-0,940 0,940-0,945
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,885 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,895 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,660-1,665 1,660-1,665
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,640
Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,235-1,240
Palm olein 0,855-0,860 0,855-0,860
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 25,700-25,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed