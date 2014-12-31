* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,500 0,640-0,865 05,000 0,640-0,845
Gondal 10,000 642-0,860 10,000 653-0,850
Jasdan 0,400 621-0,800 0,500 635-0,810
Jamnagar 03,500 650-0,865 03,000 642-0,846
Junagadh 05,000 620-0,826 06,000 640-0,811
Keshod 02,500 600-0,805 02,500 614-0,800
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,650-0,865 0,650-0,845 0,640-0,820 0,640-0,840
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,985-0,986 0,985-0,986 0,885-0,886 0,885-0,886
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,400 1,835-2,057 1,965-2,112
Sesame (Black) 0,325 2,250-3,135 2,251-3,115
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,370 0,801-0,843 0,790-0,860
Rapeseeds 020 775-801 780-801
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,960 0,960 1,480 1,480
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,530
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 545 553 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 567 575 0,925-0,930 0,935-0,940
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,875 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,885 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil label tin 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,660-1,665 1,660-1,665
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,650
Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250
Palm oil 0,860-0,865 0,855-0,860
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed