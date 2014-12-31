* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,640-0,865 05,000 0,640-0,845 Gondal 10,000 642-0,860 10,000 653-0,850 Jasdan 0,400 621-0,800 0,500 635-0,810 Jamnagar 03,500 650-0,865 03,000 642-0,846 Junagadh 05,000 620-0,826 06,000 640-0,811 Keshod 02,500 600-0,805 02,500 614-0,800 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,650-0,865 0,650-0,845 0,640-0,820 0,640-0,840 (auction price) Market delivery 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,985-0,986 0,985-0,986 0,885-0,886 0,885-0,886 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,400 1,835-2,057 1,965-2,112 Sesame (Black) 0,325 2,250-3,135 2,251-3,115 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,370 0,801-0,843 0,790-0,860 Rapeseeds 020 775-801 780-801 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,960 0,960 1,480 1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 545 553 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 567 575 0,925-0,930 0,935-0,940 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,875 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,885 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil label tin 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,660-1,665 1,660-1,665 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm oil 0,860-0,865 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed