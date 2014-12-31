1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,650-0,865 0,650-0,845 0,640-0,820 0,640-0,840 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,985-0,986 0,985-0,986 0,885-0,886 0,885-0,886 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,960 1,465 1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,530 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 540 553 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 562 575 0,920-0,925 0,935-0,940 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,875 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,885 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,620-1,625 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,630-1,635 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,650-1,655 1,660-1,665 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,015-1,020 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm olein 0,855-0,860 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 25,900-26,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed