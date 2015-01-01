* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,640-0,870 04,500 0,640-0,865 Gondal 08,500 650-0,895 10,000 642-0,860 Jasdan 0,500 625-0,840 0,400 621-0,800 Jamnagar 03,000 660-0,888 03,500 650-0,865 Junagadh 05,000 632-0,845 05,000 620-0,826 Keshod 02,000 620-0,831 02,500 600-0,805 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,650-0,870 0,650-0,865 0,640-0,840 0,640-0,820 (auction price) Market delivery 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,985-0,986 0,985-0,986 0,885-0,886 0,885-0,886 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,320 1,770-2,070 1,835-2,057 Sesame (Black) 0,290 2,100-2,980 2,250-3,135 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,550 0,801-0,851 0,801-0,843 Rapeseeds 040 760-830 775-801 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 1,465 1,465 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 537 540 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 559 562 0,915-0,920 0,920-0,925 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,880 0,875 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,890 0,885 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,620-1,625 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil label tin 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed