* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,000 0,640-0,870 04,500 0,640-0,865
Gondal 08,500 650-0,895 10,000 642-0,860
Jasdan 0,500 625-0,840 0,400 621-0,800
Jamnagar 03,000 660-0,888 03,500 650-0,865
Junagadh 05,000 632-0,845 05,000 620-0,826
Keshod 02,000 620-0,831 02,500 600-0,805
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,650-0,870 0,650-0,865 0,640-0,840 0,640-0,820
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,985-0,986 0,985-0,986 0,885-0,886 0,885-0,886
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,320 1,770-2,070 1,835-2,057
Sesame (Black) 0,290 2,100-2,980 2,250-3,135
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,550 0,801-0,851 0,801-0,843
Rapeseeds 040 760-830 775-801
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 1,465 1,465
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,530
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 537 540 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 559 562 0,915-0,920 0,920-0,925
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,880 0,875 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 0,890 0,885 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,620-1,625 1,620-1,625
Groundnut oil label tin 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,650
Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010
Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250
Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,855-0,860
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed