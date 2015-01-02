1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand. 2. Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,640-0,880 0,650-0,870 0,630-0,850 0,640-0,840 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,965-0,966 0,965-0,966 0,865-0,866 0,865-0,866 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,945 0,940 1,460 1,455 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,520 1,520 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 537 537 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 559 559 0,915-0,920 0,915-0,920 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,880 0,880 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,890 0,890 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,615-1,620 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,625-1,630 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,645-1,650 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,630 1,630 Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm olein 0,855-0,860 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 25,400-25,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed