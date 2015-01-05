Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,28,000-0,29,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,630-0,880 04,000 0,630-0,880 Gondal 07,500 633-0,912 08,000 645-0,903 Jasdan 0,500 605-0,865 0,400 613-0,850 Jamnagar 04,000 650-0,885 03,000 665-0,887 Junagadh 04,500 620-0,860 05,500 640-0,850 Keshod 02,000 618-0,835 02,000 630-0,834 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,640-0,880 0,660-0,870 0,630-0,860 0,650-0,840 (auction price) Market delivery 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,965-0,966 0,965-0,966 0,865-0,866 0,865-0,866 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,520 1,705-2,074 1,760-2,078 Sesame (Black) 0,400 2,160-2,950 2,150-3,020 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,525 0,801-0,839 0,805-0,854 Rapeseeds 005 760-805 768-830 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,965 0,960 1,485 1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,540 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 546 543 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 568 565 0,925-0,930 0,920-0,925 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,880 0,880 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,890 0,890 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,635-1,640 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil label tin 1,645-1,650 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,665-1,670 1,660-1,665 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm oil 0,865-0,870 0,860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12