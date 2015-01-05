* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,28,000-0,29,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,630-0,880 04,000 0,630-0,880 Gondal 07,500 633-0,912 08,000 645-0,903 Jasdan 0,500 605-0,865 0,400 613-0,850 Jamnagar 04,000 650-0,885 03,000 665-0,887 Junagadh 04,500 620-0,860 05,500 640-0,850 Keshod 02,000 618-0,835 02,000 630-0,834 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,640-0,880 0,660-0,870 0,630-0,860 0,650-0,840 (auction price) Market delivery 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,965-0,966 0,965-0,966 0,865-0,866 0,865-0,866 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,520 1,705-2,074 1,760-2,078 Sesame (Black) 0,400 2,160-2,950 2,150-3,020 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,525 0,801-0,839 0,805-0,854 Rapeseeds 005 760-805 768-830 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,965 0,960 1,485 1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,540 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 546 543 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 568 565 0,925-0,930 0,920-0,925 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,880 0,880 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,890 0,890 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,635-1,640 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil label tin 1,645-1,650 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,665-1,670 1,660-1,665 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Palm oil 0,865-0,870 0,860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed