Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
1.Groundnut oil prices increased due to short supply. 2.Mustard oil gained due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,640-0,880 0,660-0,870 0,630-0,860 0,650-0,840 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,990-0,995 0,950-0,955 0,910-0,915 0,850-0,855 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,005-1,006 0,965-0,966 0,925-0,926 0,865-0,866 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,975 0,960 1,505 1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 543 543 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 565 565 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,880 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,890 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,675-1,680 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,660-1,665 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,255-1,260 1,245-1,250 Palm olein 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 24,900-25,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12