* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved further due to short supply.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,45,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,28,000-0,29,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,000 0,700-0,925 04,000 0,630-0,880
Gondal 09,000 674-0,933 07,500 633-0,912
Jasdan 0,600 629-0,880 0,500 605-0,865
Jamnagar 04,000 705-0,900 04,000 650-0,885
Junagadh 06,000 640-0,877 04,500 620-0,860
Keshod 03,000 635-0,870 02,000 618-0,835
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,750-0,925 0,640-0,880 0,700-0,850 0,630-0,860
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,010-1,015 0,990-0,995 0,930-0,935 0,910-0,915
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,025-1,026 1,005-1,006 0,945-0,946 0,925-0,926
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,300 1,775-2,149 1,705-2,074
Sesame (Black) 0,390 2,170-2,932 2,160-2,950
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,145 0,801-0,866 0,801-0,839
Rapeseeds 005 740-780 760-805
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,995 0,975 1,530 1,505
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 545 543 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 567 565 0,925-0,930 0,920-0,925
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,885 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,895 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil label tin 1,690-1,695 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,680
Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010
Rapeseed oil refined 1,255-1,260 1,255-1,260
Palm oil 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed