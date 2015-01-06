* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved further due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,28,000-0,29,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,700-0,925 04,000 0,630-0,880 Gondal 09,000 674-0,933 07,500 633-0,912 Jasdan 0,600 629-0,880 0,500 605-0,865 Jamnagar 04,000 705-0,900 04,000 650-0,885 Junagadh 06,000 640-0,877 04,500 620-0,860 Keshod 03,000 635-0,870 02,000 618-0,835 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,750-0,925 0,640-0,880 0,700-0,850 0,630-0,860 (auction price) Market delivery 1,010-1,015 0,990-0,995 0,930-0,935 0,910-0,915 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,025-1,026 1,005-1,006 0,945-0,946 0,925-0,926 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,300 1,775-2,149 1,705-2,074 Sesame (Black) 0,390 2,170-2,932 2,160-2,950 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,145 0,801-0,866 0,801-0,839 Rapeseeds 005 740-780 760-805 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,995 0,975 1,530 1,505 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 545 543 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 567 565 0,925-0,930 0,920-0,925 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,885 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,895 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil label tin 1,690-1,695 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,680 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,255-1,260 1,255-1,260 Palm oil 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed