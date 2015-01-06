1.Groundnut oil prices gained further due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2.Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,750-0,925 0,640-0,880 0,700-0,850 0,630-0,860
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,000-1,005 0,990-0,995 0,960-0,965 0,910-0,915
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,015-1,016 1,005-1,006 0,975-0,976 0,925-0,926
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,990 0,975 1,525 1,505
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 545 543 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 567 565 0,925-0,930 0,920-0,925
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,880 0,885 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 0,890 0,895 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,675-1,680 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,685-1,690 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,705-1,710 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,680
Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010
Rapeseed oil refined 1,255-1,260 1,255-1,260
Palm olein 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,200-25,300 24,900-25,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed