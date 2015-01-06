1.Groundnut oil prices gained further due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2.Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,750-0,925 0,640-0,880 0,700-0,850 0,630-0,860 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,000-1,005 0,990-0,995 0,960-0,965 0,910-0,915 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,015-1,016 1,005-1,006 0,975-0,976 0,925-0,926 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,990 0,975 1,525 1,505 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 545 543 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 567 565 0,925-0,930 0,920-0,925 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,880 0,885 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,890 0,895 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,675-1,680 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,685-1,690 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,705-1,710 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,680 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,255-1,260 1,255-1,260 Palm olein 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,200-25,300 24,900-25,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed