* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,28,000-0,29,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,670-0,910 04,000 0,700-0,925 Gondal 08,000 700-0,915 09,000 674-0,933 Jasdan 0,500 620-0,886 0,600 629-0,880 Jamnagar 03,000 690-0,900 04,000 705-0,900 Junagadh 05,000 625-0,873 06,000 640-0,877 Keshod 03,000 622-0,872 03,000 635-0,870 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,910 0,750-0,925 0,670-0,850 0,700-0,850 (auction price) Market delivery 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,015-1,016 1,015-1,016 0,975-0,976 0,975-0,976 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,350 1,725-2,041 1,775-2,149 Sesame (Black) 0,480 2,150-2,899 2,170-2,932 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,460 0,801-0,836 0,801-0,866 Rapeseeds 010 750-770 740-780 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,985 0,990 1,520 1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 540 545 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 562 567 0,915-0,920 0,925-0,930 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,880 0,880 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,890 0,890 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,670-1,675 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil label tin 1,680-1,685 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,700-1,705 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,000-1,005 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,255-1,260 1,255-1,260 Palm oil 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed