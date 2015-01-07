BRIEF-Dr. Lal PathLabs March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 292.1 million rupees versus profit 324.7 million rupees year ago
1.Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2.Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,700-0,910 0,750-0,925 0,670-0,850 0,700-0,850 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,015-1,016 1,015-1,016 0,975-0,976 0,975-0,976 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,985 0,990 1,520 1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 545 545 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 567 567 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,880 0,880 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,890 0,890 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,670-1,675 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,680-1,685 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,700-1,705 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,255-1,260 1,255-1,260 Palm olein 0,855-0,860 0,860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,200-25,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* March quarter net profit 9.1 million rupees versus 898,000 rupees year ago