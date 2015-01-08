* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 0,28,000-0,29,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,670-0,890 04,000 0,670-0,910 Gondal 07,500 706-0,910 08,000 700-0,915 Jasdan 0,400 644-0,897 0,500 620-0,886 Jamnagar 03,000 700-0,920 03,000 690-0,900 Junagadh 04,500 670-0,894 05,000 625-0,873 Keshod 03,000 645-0,885 03,000 622-0,872 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,890 0,700-0,910 0,670-0,860 0,670-0,850 (auction price) Market delivery 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,015-1,016 1,015-1,016 0,975-0,976 0,975-0,976 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,430 1,755-2,075 1,725-2,041 Sesame (Black) 0,410 2,100-2,940 2,150-2,899 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,500 0,801-0,860 0,801-0,836 Rapeseeds 018 725-765 750-770 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,995 0,985 1,535 1,520 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 550 545 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 572 567 0,930-0,935 0,925-0,930 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,880 0,880 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,890 0,890 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil label tin 1,690-1,695 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,255-1,260 1,255-1,260 Palm oil 0,870-0,875 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed