1.Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply. 2.Palm olien firmed up due to increased retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,700-0,890 0,700-0,910 0,670-0,860 0,670-0,850 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,015-1,016 1,015-1,016 0,975-0,976 0,975-0,976 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,995 0,985 1,535 1,520 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 545 545 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 567 567 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,880 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,890 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,690-1,695 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Rapeseed oil refined 1,255-1,260 1,255-1,260 Palm olein 0,860-0,865 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,400-25,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed