* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,000 0,680-0,910 04,500 0,670-0,890
Gondal 08,000 700-0,919 07,500 706-0,910
Jasdan 0,300 656-0,905 0,400 644-0,897
Jamnagar 03,000 706-0,910 03,000 700-0,920
Junagadh 05,000 645-0,882 04,500 670-0,894
Keshod 02,500 634-0,880 03,000 645-0,885
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,700-0,910 0,700-0,890 0,680-0,870 0,670-0,860
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,015-1,016 1,015-1,016 0,975-0,976 0,975-0,976
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,480 1,750-2,100 1,755-2,075
Sesame (Black) 0,440 2,150-3,001 2,100-2,940
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,525 0,801-0,851 0,801-0,860
Rapeseeds 020 730-765 725-765
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,995 0,995 1,535 1,535
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 541 545 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 563 567 0,920-0,925 0,925-0,930
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,880 0,885 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 0,890 0,895 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,680-1,685
Groundnut oil label tin 1,690-1,695 1,690-1,695
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,700
Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015
Rapeseed oil refined 1,255-1,260 1,255-1,260
Palm oil 0,870-0,875 0,860-0,865
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed