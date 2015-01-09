1.Groundnut oil prices gained further due to short supply.
2.Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,700-0,910 0,700-0,890 0,680-0,870 0,670-0,860
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,015-1,016 1,015-1,016 0,975-0,976 0,975-0,976
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,000 0,995 1,545 1,535
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 542 545 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 564 567 0,920-0,925 0,925-0,930
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,880 0,885 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 0,890 0,895 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,695-1,700 1,680-1,685
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,705-1,710 1,690-1,695
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,725-1,730 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,700
Cottonseed oil refined 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015
Rapeseed oil refined 1,255-1,260 1,255-1,260
Palm olein 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,400-25,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed