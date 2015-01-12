* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 0,32,000-0,33,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,660-0,925 04,000 0,680-0,920 Gondal 09,000 695-0,930 08,000 700-0,919 Jasdan 0,400 665-0,897 0,300 656-0,905 Jamnagar 04,500 710-0,923 03,000 706-0,910 Junagadh 06,000 667-0,900 05,000 645-0,882 Keshod 02,500 665-0,896 02,500 634-0,880 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,925 0,700-0,920 0,660-0,870 0,680-0,880 (auction price) Market delivery 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,015-1,016 1,015-1,016 0,975-0,976 0,975-0,976 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,380 1,800-2,061 1,750-2,100 Sesame (Black) 0,400 2,155-3,069 2,150-3,001 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,545 0,801-0,851 0,801-0,851 Rapeseeds 060 690-770 730-765 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,035 1,020 1,600 1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,620 1,610 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 550 542 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 572 564 0,930-0,935 0,920-0,925 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,880 0,875 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,890 0,885 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,715-1,720 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil label tin 1,725-1,730 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,745-1,750 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,730 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Palm oil 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed