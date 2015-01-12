BRIEF-India cenbank to conduct four term repo auctions for 835 bln rupees
* India cenbank to conduct four term repo auctions for 835 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pA2h5D)
1. Groundnut oil prices moved up due to short supply. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,700-0,925 0,700-0,920 0,660-0,870 0,680-0,880 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,050-1,055 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 0,960-0,965 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,065-1,066 1,015-1,016 1,015-1,016 0,975-0,976 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,040 1,020 1,605 1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,630 1,610 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 550 542 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 572 564 0,930-0,935 0,920-0,925 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,875 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,885 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,725-1,730 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,735-1,740 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,755-1,760 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,740 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Palm olein 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,400-25,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
(Adds text, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy May 11 Asian currencies were slightly positive on Thursday in the absence of broad catalysts to lift them higher, while caution prevailed on concerns over North Korea and President Donald Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey. The dollar edged down after notching an eight-week high against the yen on Thursday in Asian trade. "There is no risk-on or carry trade today, rather cautious trading. I thi