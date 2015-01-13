* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil gained due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 0,32,000-0,33,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,000 0,680-0,940 04,500 0,660-0,925
Gondal 09,000 690-0,956 09,000 695-0,930
Jasdan 0,300 648-0,890 0,400 665-0,897
Jamnagar 03,500 700-0,950 04,500 710-0,923
Junagadh 05,000 665-0,919 06,000 667-0,900
Keshod 02,500 660-0,905 02,500 665-0,896
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,700-0,940 0,700-0,925 0,680-0,900 0,660-0,870
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,065-1,066 1,065-1,066 1,015-1,016 1,015-1,016
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,560 1,790-2,029 1,800-2,061
Sesame (Black) 0,480 2,250-3,100 2,155-3,069
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,455 0,791-0,838 0,801-0,851
Rapeseeds 015 730-775 690-770
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,040 1,040 1,605 1,605
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,630 1,630
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 553 550 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 575 572 0,935-0,940 0,930-0,935
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,875 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,885 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,725-1,730 1,725-1,730
Groundnut oil label tin 1,735-1,740 1,735-1,740
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,755-1,760 1,755-1,760
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,740 1,740
Cottonseed oil refined 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015
Rapeseed oil refined 1,270-1,275 1,265-1,270
Palm oil 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed