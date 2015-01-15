* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,07,000-0,08,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,670-0,910 04,000 0,680-0,940 Gondal 08,500 688-0,950 09,000 690-0,956 Jasdan 0,300 632-0,900 0,300 648-0,890 Jamnagar 03,000 708-0,960 03,500 700-0,950 Junagadh 04,000 670-0,926 05,000 665-0,919 Keshod 02,500 665-0,923 02,500 660-0,905 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,910 0,700-0,940 0,670-0,900 0,680-0,900 (auction price) Market delivery 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,055-1,056 1,055-1,056 1,005-1,006 1,005-1,006 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,200 1,761-2,040 1,790-2,029 Sesame (Black) 0,400 2,200-3,071 2,250-3,100 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,420 0,801-0,860 0,791-0,838 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 730-775 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,040 1,040 1,605 1,605 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,630 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 550 553 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 572 575 0,930-0,935 0,935-0,940 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,875 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,885 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,725-1,730 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil label tin 1,735-1,740 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,755-1,760 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,740 1,740 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Rapeseed oil refined 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Palm oil 0,855-0,860 0,860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed