1.Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2.Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
3.Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,700-0,910 0,700-0,940 0,670-0,900 0,680-0,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,055-1,056 1,055-1,056 1,005-1,006 1,005-1,006
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,040 1,040 1,605 1,605
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,630 1,630
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 550 553 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 572 575 0,930-0,935 0,935-0,940
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,880 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405
Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,890 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,725-1,730 1,725-1,730
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,735-1,740 1,735-1,740
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,755-1,760 1,755-1,760
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,740 1,740
Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Rapeseed oil refined 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Palm olein 0,855-0,860 0,860-0,865
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,400-25,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed