1.Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2.Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3.Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,700-0,910 0,700-0,940 0,670-0,900 0,680-0,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,055-1,056 1,055-1,056 1,005-1,006 1,005-1,006 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,040 1,040 1,605 1,605 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,630 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 550 553 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 572 575 0,930-0,935 0,935-0,940 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,880 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,890 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,725-1,730 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,735-1,740 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,755-1,760 1,755-1,760 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,740 1,740 Cottonseed oil refined 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Rapeseed oil refined 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Palm olein 0,855-0,860 0,860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Castor oil BSS 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,400-25,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed