1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
3. Mustard oil dropped due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,687-0,916 0,680-0,926 0,674-0,894 0,670-0,890
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,870-0,875 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,885-0,886 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,020 1,020 1,575 1,575
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,620 1,620
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 525 528 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 547 550 0,885-0,890 0,890-0,895
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340
Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,730 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,740 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,710-1,715 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,720-1,725 1,720-1,725
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,740-1,745 1,740-1,745
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,730 1,730
Cottonseed oil refined 0,965-0,970 0,970-0,975
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 23,700-23,800 23,400-23,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed