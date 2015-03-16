1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Mustard oil dropped due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,687-0,916 0,680-0,926 0,674-0,894 0,670-0,890 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,870-0,875 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,885-0,886 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,020 1,020 1,575 1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,620 1,620 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 525 528 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 547 550 0,885-0,890 0,890-0,895 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,730 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,740 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,710-1,715 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,720-1,725 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,740-1,745 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,730 1,730 Cottonseed oil refined 0,965-0,970 0,970-0,975 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,700-23,800 23,400-23,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed