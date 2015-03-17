* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,660-0,916 02,000 0,674-0,916 Gondal 05,000 664-0,920 04,500 645-0,905 Jasdan 0,200 642-0,825 0,200 650-0,820 Jamnagar 01,500 659-0,887 01,500 666-0,875 Junagadh 02,000 660-0,840 02,500 665-0,839 Keshod 01,500 652-0,836 01,500 664-0,835 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,670-0,916 0,687-0,916 0,660-0,905 0,674-0,894 (auction price) Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,205 1,605-1,800 1,590-1,857 Sesame (Black) 0,198 2,323-3,065 2,300-2,950 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,840 0,661-0,709 0,651-0,711 Rapeseeds 100 560-605 540-599 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,005 1,020 1,560 1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,610 1,620 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 523 525 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 545 547 0,880-0,885 0,885-0,890 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,725 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,735 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,700-1,705 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil label tin 1,710-1,715 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,730-1,735 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,720 1,730 Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed