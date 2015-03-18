* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,49,000-0,50,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,650-0,906 03,000 0,660-0,916 Gondal 05,000 665-0,923 05,000 664-0,920 Jasdan 0,300 630-0,844 0,200 642-0,825 Jamnagar 01,000 662-0,892 01,500 659-0,887 Junagadh 01,500 675-0,845 02,000 660-0,840 Keshod 01,500 660-0,845 01,500 652-0,836 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,670-0,906 0,670-0,916 0,650-0,903 0,660-0,905 (auction price) Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,287 1,550-1,855 1,605-1,800 Sesame (Black) 0,202 2,440-3,045 2,323-3,065 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,900 0,650-0,690 0,661-0,709 Rapeseeds 109 550-605 560-605 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,005 1,010 1,560 1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,610 1,610 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 520 522 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 542 544 0,875-0,880 0,880-0,885 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,720 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,730 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,700-1,705 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil label tin 1,710-1,715 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,730-1,735 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,720 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed