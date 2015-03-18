1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. 2. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. 3. Cottonseed oil gained due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,670-0,906 0,670-0,916 0,650-0,903 0,660-0,905 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,000 1,010 1,550 1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,610 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 525 522 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 547 544 0,885-0,890 0,880-0,885 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,720 1,190-1,195 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,730 1,210-1,215 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,690-1,695 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,700-1,705 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,720-1,725 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 0,965-0,970 0,960-0,965 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,700-23,800 23,700-23,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed