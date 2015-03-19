* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,44,000-0,45,000 versus 0,49,000-0,50,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,650-0,910 02,500 0,650-0,906 Gondal 05,500 675-0,915 05,000 665-0,923 Jasdan 0,200 625-0,820 0,300 630-0,844 Jamnagar 01,000 650-0,900 01,000 662-0,892 Junagadh 02,000 648-0,856 01,500 675-0,845 Keshod 01,500 640-0,850 01,500 660-0,845 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,670-0,910 0,670-0,906 0,650-0,900 0,650-0,903 (auction price) Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,191 1,460-1,801 1,550-1,855 Sesame (Black) 0,184 2,550-2,965 2,440-3,045 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,860 0,641-0,701 0,650-0,690 Rapeseeds 080 560-610 550-605 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,995 1,000 1,545 1,550 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 522 525 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 544 547 0,880-0,885 0,885-0,890 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,715 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,725 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,685-1,690 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil label tin 1,695-1,700 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,715-1,720 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed