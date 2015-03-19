1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from
consumers.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,670-0,910 0,670-0,906 0,650-0,900 0,650-0,903
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,840-0,845 0,830-0,835
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,855-0,856 0,845-0,846
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,995 1,000 1,545 1,550
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,600
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 522 525 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 544 547 0,880-0,885 0,885-0,890
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340
Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,715 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,725 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,685-1,690 1,690-1,695
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,695-1,700 1,700-1,705
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,715-1,720 1,720-1,725
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,710
Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 23,700-23,800 23,700-23,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed