* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,670-0,910 02,500 0,650-0,910 Gondal 05,500 660-0,916 05,500 675-0,915 Jasdan 0,200 649-0,830 0,200 625-0,820 Jamnagar 01,500 656-0,909 01,000 650-0,900 Junagadh 02,500 655-0,878 02,000 648-0,856 Keshod 01,500 648-0,865 01,500 640-0,850 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,680-0,910 0,670-0,910 0,670-0,897 0,650-0,900 (auction price) Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,310 1,375-1,780 1,460-1,801 Sesame (Black) 0,156 2,300-3,040 2,550-2,965 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,750 0,651-0,709 0,641-0,701 Rapeseeds 100 560-605 560-610 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,990 0,995 1,540 1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 520 522 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 542 544 0,875-0,880 0,880-0,885 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,715 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,725 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil label tin 1,690-1,695 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed