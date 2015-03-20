* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,670-0,910 02,500 0,650-0,910
Gondal 05,500 660-0,916 05,500 675-0,915
Jasdan 0,200 649-0,830 0,200 625-0,820
Jamnagar 01,500 656-0,909 01,000 650-0,900
Junagadh 02,500 655-0,878 02,000 648-0,856
Keshod 01,500 648-0,865 01,500 640-0,850
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,680-0,910 0,670-0,910 0,670-0,897 0,650-0,900
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,310 1,375-1,780 1,460-1,801
Sesame (Black) 0,156 2,300-3,040 2,550-2,965
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,750 0,651-0,709 0,641-0,701
Rapeseeds 100 560-605 560-610
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,990 0,995 1,540 1,545
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 520 522 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 542 544 0,875-0,880 0,880-0,885
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,715 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,725 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil label tin 1,690-1,695 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,715-1,720
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,710
Cottonseed oil refined 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed