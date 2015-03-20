1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,680-0,910 0,670-0,910 0,670-0,897 0,650-0,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,830-0,835 0,840-0,845 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,845-0,846 0,855-0,856 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,990 0,995 1,540 1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 520 522 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 542 544 0,875-0,880 0,880-0,885 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,715 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,725 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,690-1,695 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,700-23,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed