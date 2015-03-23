* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were firm due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,500 0,670-0,905 03,000 0,650-0,905
Gondal 05,500 677-0,915 05,500 660-0,916
Jasdan 0,200 646-0,845 0,200 649-0,830
Jamnagar 02,000 660-0,910 01,500 656-0,909
Junagadh 03,000 641-0,890 02,500 655-0,878
Keshod 01,500 640-0,880 01,500 648-0,865
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,680-0,905 0,660-0,905 0,670-0,900 0,650-0,903
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,180 1,485-1,800 1,375-1,780
Sesame (Black) 0,150 2,601-3,150 2,300-3,040
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,850 0,661-0,692 0,651-0,709
Rapeseeds 150 581-610 560-605
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,990 0,985 1,535 1,530
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 522 520 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 544 542 0,880-0,885 0,875-0,880
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340
Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,740 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil label tin 1,690-1,695 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,705-1,710
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,700
Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,955-0,960
Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed