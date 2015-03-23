* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were firm due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,670-0,905 03,000 0,650-0,905 Gondal 05,500 677-0,915 05,500 660-0,916 Jasdan 0,200 646-0,845 0,200 649-0,830 Jamnagar 02,000 660-0,910 01,500 656-0,909 Junagadh 03,000 641-0,890 02,500 655-0,878 Keshod 01,500 640-0,880 01,500 648-0,865 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,680-0,905 0,660-0,905 0,670-0,900 0,650-0,903 (auction price) Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,180 1,485-1,800 1,375-1,780 Sesame (Black) 0,150 2,601-3,150 2,300-3,040 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,850 0,661-0,692 0,651-0,709 Rapeseeds 150 581-610 560-605 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,990 0,985 1,535 1,530 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 522 520 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 544 542 0,880-0,885 0,875-0,880 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,740 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil label tin 1,690-1,695 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,955-0,960 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed