1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,680-0,905 0,660-0,905 0,670-0,900 0,650-0,903
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,985 0,985 1,530 1,530
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 523 520 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 545 542 0,880-0,885 0,875-0,880
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340
Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,730 1,190-1,195 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,740 1,210-1,215 1,220-1,225
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,675-1,680 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,700
Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,955-0,960
Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,700-24,800 23,900-24,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed