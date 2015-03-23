1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,680-0,905 0,660-0,905 0,670-0,900 0,650-0,903 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,985 0,985 1,530 1,530 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 523 520 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 545 542 0,880-0,885 0,875-0,880 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,730 1,190-1,195 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,740 1,210-1,215 1,220-1,225 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,675-1,680 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,955-0,960 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,700-24,800 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed