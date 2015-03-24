* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,70,000-0,71,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,671-0,921 03,500 0,670-0,905 Gondal 04,000 650-0,906 05,500 677-0,915 Jasdan 0,200 625-0,810 0,200 646-0,845 Jamnagar 01,000 640-0,919 02,000 660-0,910 Junagadh 02,500 633-0,860 03,000 641-0,890 Keshod 01,500 625-0,854 01,500 640-0,880 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,686-0,921 0,680-0,905 0,671-0,905 0,670-0,900 (auction price) Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,118 1,475-1,761 1,485-1,800 Sesame (Black) 0,159 2,350-3,060 2,601-3,150 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,400 0,650-0,690 0,661-0,692 Rapeseeds 100 530-603 581-610 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,990 0,985 1,535 1,530 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 523 523 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 545 545 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,725 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,735 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil label tin 1,690-1,695 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm oil 0,835-0,840 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed