* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,70,000-0,71,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,671-0,921 03,500 0,670-0,905
Gondal 04,000 650-0,906 05,500 677-0,915
Jasdan 0,200 625-0,810 0,200 646-0,845
Jamnagar 01,000 640-0,919 02,000 660-0,910
Junagadh 02,500 633-0,860 03,000 641-0,890
Keshod 01,500 625-0,854 01,500 640-0,880
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,686-0,921 0,680-0,905 0,671-0,905 0,670-0,900
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,118 1,475-1,761 1,485-1,800
Sesame (Black) 0,159 2,350-3,060 2,601-3,150
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,400 0,650-0,690 0,661-0,692
Rapeseeds 100 530-603 581-610
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,990 0,985 1,535 1,530
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 523 523 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 545 545 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340
Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,725 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,735 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil label tin 1,690-1,695 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,705-1,710
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,700
Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965
Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Palm oil 0,835-0,840 0,840-0,845
Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed