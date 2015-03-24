1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,686-0,921 0,680-0,905 0,671-0,905 0,670-0,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,890-0,895 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,905-0,906 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,990 0,985 1,535 1,530
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 523 523 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 545 545 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340
Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,725 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,735 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,690-1,695 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,705-1,710
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,700
Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965
Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Palm olein 0,835-0,840 0,840-0,845
Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 24,700-24,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed