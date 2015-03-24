1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. 2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,686-0,921 0,680-0,905 0,671-0,905 0,670-0,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,890-0,895 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,905-0,906 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,990 0,985 1,535 1,530 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 523 523 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 545 545 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,725 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,735 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,690-1,695 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm olein 0,835-0,840 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 24,700-24,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed