1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,686-0,921 0,000-0,000 0,671-0,905
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,990 0,990 1,535 1,535
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,600
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 523 523 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 545 545 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,725 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,735 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,680-1,685
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,690-1,695 1,690-1,695
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,710
Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085
Palm olein 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840
Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,300-1,305
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 24,900-25,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed