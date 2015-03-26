TABLE - Karachi Cotton Association Prices

KARACHI, Pakistan, May 2 The Karachi Cotton Association on Tuesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,180 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,400 to 7,000 rupees per maund. The following are t