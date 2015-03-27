1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Vanaspati Ghee moved down due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,686-0,921 0,000-0,000 0,671-0,905
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,840-0,845 0,830-0,835
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,855-0,856 0,845-0,846
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,995 0,995 1,540 1,540
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,600
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 523 526 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 545 548 0,880-0,885 0,885-0,890
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,715-1,720 1,715-1,720
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,710
Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840
Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 24,900-25,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed