* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's
Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 02,500 0,671-0,921
Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 04,000 650-0,906
Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,200 625-0,810
Jamnagar 03,000 610-0,890 02,500 625-0,886
Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 02,500 633-0,860
Keshod 02,000 611-0,833 01,500 630-0,840
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,686-0,921 0,000-0,000 0,671-0,905
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,000 0,000-0,000 1,475-1,761
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,350-3,060
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,690
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 530-603
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,995 0,995 1,540 1,540
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 520 523 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 542 545 0,875-0,880 0,880-0,885
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil label tin 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,715-1,720 1,715-1,720
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,710
Cottonseed oil refined 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,835-0,840
Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed