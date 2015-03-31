* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Sesame oil eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,05,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 02,500 0,671-0,921 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 04,000 650-0,906 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,200 625-0,810 Jamnagar 01,500 605-0,871 03,000 610-0,890 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 02,500 633-0,860 Keshod 02,000 600-0,830 02,000 611-0,833 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,686-0,921 0,000-0,000 0,671-0,905 (auction price) Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,000 0,000-0,000 1,475-1,761 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,350-3,060 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,690 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 530-603 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,995 0,995 1,540 1,540 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 520 520 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 542 542 0,875-0,880 0,875-0,880 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,150 3,310-3,320 3,330-3,340 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil label tin 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,715-1,720 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,475-3,480 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed