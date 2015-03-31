1. Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Palm olien improved due to retail demand. 3. Sesame oil eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,686-0,921 0,000-0,000 0,671-0,905 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,840-0,845 0,830-0,835 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,855-0,856 0,845-0,846 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,995 0,995 1,540 1,540 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 520 520 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 542 542 0,875-0,880 0,875-0,880 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,150 3,310-3,320 3,330-3,340 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,725 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,735 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,715-1,720 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,830-0,835 Sesame oil 3,455-3,460 3,475-3,480 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati Ghee 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Castor oil commercial 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 24,400-24,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed